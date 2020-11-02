68°
Authorities respond to deadly shooting near Howell Park Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a deadly shooting Monday afternoon near Howell Park.
Officials say they responded to reports of a shooting near Dougherty Dr. and Frey St. where one person was found dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
