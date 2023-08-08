98°
Authorities looking for Lake Charles man who left home Aug. 3, truck found wrecked the next day

1 hour 20 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, August 08 2023 Aug 8, 2023 August 08, 2023 2:25 PM August 08, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CALCASIEU PARISH - Authorities are searching for a man who left his home in Lake Charles on Aug. 3 and has not been seen since. 

According to State Police, 71-year-old Charles McAlister Jr. left his house without his wallet, phone, medications or glasses. McAlister's truck, a white Toyota Tundra was found wrecked along Rutherford Beach Road in Cameron Parish the next day. 

McAlister has a medical condition that may impair his memory and judgement. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911. 

