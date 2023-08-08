Authorities looking for Lake Charles man who left home Aug. 3, truck found wrecked the next day

CALCASIEU PARISH - Authorities are searching for a man who left his home in Lake Charles on Aug. 3 and has not been seen since.

According to State Police, 71-year-old Charles McAlister Jr. left his house without his wallet, phone, medications or glasses. McAlister's truck, a white Toyota Tundra was found wrecked along Rutherford Beach Road in Cameron Parish the next day.

McAlister has a medical condition that may impair his memory and judgement. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.