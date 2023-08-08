98°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities looking for Lake Charles man who left home Aug. 3, truck found wrecked the next day
CALCASIEU PARISH - Authorities are searching for a man who left his home in Lake Charles on Aug. 3 and has not been seen since.
According to State Police, 71-year-old Charles McAlister Jr. left his house without his wallet, phone, medications or glasses. McAlister's truck, a white Toyota Tundra was found wrecked along Rutherford Beach Road in Cameron Parish the next day.
Trending News
McAlister has a medical condition that may impair his memory and judgement. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish president vetoes year-long development moratorium
-
Seeing weird lights in the sky? Starlink visible in southeast Louisiana on...
-
City-parish collecting debris in BR neighborhoods after recent storms
-
Jury selection starts Monday for man accused of gruesome murder-for-hire plot
-
Sheriff: High schooler shot to death by jealous boyfriend; suspect still at...