Authorities investigating reported deadly shooting off Government Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting that left a person dead Wednesday afternoon.
The death was reported around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Spain Street and S 17th Street, which lies just off Government Street. Sources said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story.
