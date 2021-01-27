55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating reported deadly shooting off Government Street

1 hour 49 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 January 27, 2021 5:35 PM January 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting that left a person dead Wednesday afternoon.

The death was reported around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Spain Street and S 17th Street, which lies just off Government Street. Sources said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days