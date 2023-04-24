64°
Authorities investigating infant's drowning at Baton Rouge home

Monday, April 24 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating the death of a 1-year-old in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Sunday.

The child reportedly drowned in a bathtub at an address on Cedarlane Avenue, in a neighborhood off Old Hammond Highway. Family members told WBRZ the boy was initially taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

It was not clear if anyone would face charges for the infant's death. 

This is a developing story. 

