Authorities investigating infant's drowning at Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating the death of a 1-year-old in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Sunday.

The child reportedly drowned in a bathtub at an address on Cedarlane Avenue, in a neighborhood off Old Hammond Highway. Family members told WBRZ the boy was initially taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was not clear if anyone would face charges for the infant's death.

This is a developing story.