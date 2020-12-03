Authorities investigating deadly motorcycle crash on Airline Hwy. near EBR-Ascension parish line

PRAIRIEVILLE- A person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle along Airline Highway in Ascension Parish Thursday night.

The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m.on Airline Highway near Swamp Road. Sources said a motorcycle collided with another vehicle at an intersection.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

The highway is seeing huge traffic delays in the area of the crash.