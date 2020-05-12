Stolen dog found, returned following owner's plea for help via Facebook

SLIDELL - On Tuesday morning, members of the Slidell Police Department found and returned a woman's dog after it was allegedly stolen by her ex-boyfriend.

Police were alerted to the situation when the woman took to Facebook and posted a disturbing video that appeared to show a man abusing her dog.

On Tuesday morning, Slidell Police announced, via their Facebook page, that they were aware of the video and taking it very seriously.

The dog's owner, a woman named Rachelle Fassy created the post to let others know her dog was allegedly stolen by her ex-boyfriend, a man named Shane Mitchell, who she says was holding the animal as a way of getting back at her.

In the video the man is seen holding the dog up by the neck, as if he's choking the animal.

The post concluded with Fassy's plea for help in locating and rescuing her dog, whose name is Ruby Jean.

"This isn't considered a high priority case is what I'm informed," she wrote. "I'm now being told she will never make it back home to me! I need everyone's help in locating Ruby Jean or this dude to put him behind bars!"