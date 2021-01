Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Ozark Street

BATON ROUGE - First responders are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a person dead Thursday morning.

The gunfire was reported around 10 a.m. on Ozark Street near Delaware Street. Authorities said it appeared one person was dead at the scene.

The coroner's office identified the victim as Jeremy McQuarter, 25.

No other details related to the shooting are available at this time.