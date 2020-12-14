Authorities identify man killed in shooting Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a fatal shooting Monday afternoon off of Mohican Street.

Emergency crews were called to the 3700 block of Eaton Street around noon. Officials said Terrance Nealond, 28, was killed.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a previous altercation involving Nealond.

Police said the victim lived a short distance from where he was shot.