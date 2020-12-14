43°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities identify man killed in shooting Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a fatal shooting Monday afternoon off of Mohican Street.
Emergency crews were called to the 3700 block of Eaton Street around noon. Officials said Terrance Nealond, 28, was killed.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a previous altercation involving Nealond.
Police said the victim lived a short distance from where he was shot.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round