Authorities identify 29-year-old man killed in Plaquemine hit-and-run; suspect arrested
PLAQUEMINE — One person was killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Plaquemine on Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police said.
Kade Dupree, 29, was killed in the hit-and-run while walking along La. 75 "just below Jack Miller's Landing," Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi added. State Police responded around 6:45 a.m.
Troopers arrested Richard Wagner, 46, of White Castle. He was booked for hit and run, failure to render aid, driving under suspension and expired motor vehicle inspection.
