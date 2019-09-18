Authorities called to late-night shooting in Port Allen

74°
PORT ALLEN - Authorities were called to a shooting late Tuesday night in Port Allen.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. on Maryland Avenue just off LA 1. The condition of the victim hasn't been released at this time.

The Port Allen Police Department is leading the investigation.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

