74°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities called to late-night shooting in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - Authorities were called to a shooting late Tuesday night in Port Allen.
The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. on Maryland Avenue just off LA 1. The condition of the victim hasn't been released at this time.
The Port Allen Police Department is leading the investigation.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC to vote on zoning plan for Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
-
Crews working to restore services in EBR after car knocks down power...
-
Updates on Comite diversion, flood mitigation to be provided during meeting
-
Crews called to late-night shooting in Port Allen
-
CANDIDATES VYING FOR ASCENSION PARISH PRESIDENT PARTICIPATE IN FORUM
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar