Audubon Zoo announces names for three new lion cubs

NEW ORLEANS - Audubon Zoo announced the names for its three newborn lion cubs on Wednesday.

Born on Oct. 19, the cubs, consisting of two girls and one boy, are growing and showing their personalities more by the day, according to the zoo.

The two girl cubs, Nandi, Zulu for sweet and joyful, and Zawadi, Swahili for gift, are living up to their names, the zoo said.

Their brother's name, Tatu, Swahili for three, represents this being the first time that Audubon Zoo has successfully raised three African lion cubs.

African lions are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which is essential for genetically diverse lion populations.

"Every lion cub birth is vital to the long-term survival of the species, and each one represents hope for the future," Audubon Nature Institute CEO Michael Sawaya said.

Due to poaching, shrinking food sources and habitat destruction, Africa has lost almost half of its lion population over the past 25 years, according to the zoo.

African lions are an AZA SAFE Species, with AZA institutions partnering with organizations in Africa to reduce conflicts between farmers and lions, monitor lion populations and address habitat loss.

"We love the names that were chosen as they honor the beauty and majesty of Africa, and our hope is that these cubs inspire generations of zoo visitors to learn about lions and safeguard them in the wild," said local philanthropist Joy Bollinger, who helped create the Audubon Zoo's lion habitat.

The cubs will live in a separate den from the other lions for several more weeks as they grow and become fully vaccinated.