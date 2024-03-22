Attorneys, defendants approved to inspect BRAVE Cave Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - In the latest development during the investigation into the BRAVE Cave, an unmarked facility where suspects were taken, strip-searched, and violated, the defendants and attorneys will be allowed to go inside and inspect the building.

The BRAVE Cave is a crude interrogation facility that has reportedly been in use for more than 20 years. In the past months, several allegations of physical abuse taking place inside the warehouse have surfaced, prompting a criminal investigation into the facility and the Baton Rouge Police Department as a whole.

The investigation began with the ousting of Baton Rouge police officer Troy Lawrence Jr., who resigned after he was accused of violently beating a man inside the facility, which more closely resembled a warehouse than a proper police facility.

As more details began to emerge on the Brave Cave and how it functioned as a processing facility, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced in late August that the facility would be permanently shut down and that BRPD would be disbanding the Street Crimes Unit associated with it.

Friday, attorneys and defendants involved in the case against the officers involved in the BRAVE Cave will be allowed to inspect the inside of the warehouse, though the recording of any footage from inside will be prohibited.