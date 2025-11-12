Attorney weighs in on Brian Kelly suing LSU over buyout

BATON ROUGE - The legal battle over former LSU head football coach Brian Kelly’s $54 million buyout could soon head to court as the university is allegedly attempting to avoid the payout by retroactively citing a cause for his termination.

Attorney Stephen Sterling, who is not involved in the case but provided legal analysis, said in these types of disputes, parties can seek a declaratory judgment.

“It's a quick remedy versus actually having to go to trial, prepare to go to trial (and) wait months," Sterling said. "This is more than an expeditious remedy to help everyone out.”

The lawsuit says LSU initially fired Kelly because of team performance, but the school is now looking to claim cause for his termination. It also says he was only recently told about being terminated for cause and that LSU missed the window to show cause.

If fired for cause, the university would not have to pay the full buyout.

The lawsuit reveals Kelly rejected multiple settlements for $25 million and $30 million.

“He wants the judge to come in. Look at the contract, look at the evidence, and tell LSU, 'You are wrong,'” Sterling said.

Sterling believes the case could move quickly, but it will most likely be a lengthy legal battle.

“I think they're going to fight and drag it out and try to make it hard for Brian Kelly. They don't want to make it easy," Sterling said. "He's had to take these steps in order to try to get his money. I think he's going to have to fight a little bit harder. We'll see what's going to happen. I think they'll get that hearing, and if LSU doesn't get a favorable hearing on their side, I think they'll push this thing to trial," he said.

The Attorney General’s office said it is handling the case for the university, and it cannot comment on pending litigation.