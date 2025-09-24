Attorney General: Woman concealed that she lived in Houston, defrauded Medicaid of $4,600

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Attorney General's office arrested a woman for falsifying information saying she lived in Slidell when she actually lived in Houston to receive Medicaid benefits.

Lindesay Williams, 41, allegedly falsified paystubs saying she resided in Slidell while she lived in Houston, Texas to receive $4,600 in Medicaid benefits.

Additionally, officials said Williams underreported her income and admitted to do so to ensure her children had medical coverage.

Williams was booked for filing false public records and government benefits fraud.