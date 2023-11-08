Attorney asks Metro Council to find solution for homes that are damaged by law enforcement

BATON ROUGE - During Wednesday night's Metro Council meeting, there were no updates about an ongoing investigation into a makeshift police interrogation facility known as the "BRAVE Cave," but police policy was discussed.

Attorney Ryan Thompson, who is representing some of the people taken to the BRAVE Cave, took to the podium to talk about no-knock warrants conducted by law enforcement.

"There was a lot of conversations about the BRAVE Cave," Thompson said. "But what's often times left out is the conversation of the homes destroyed," Thompson continued.

While speaking to the Metro Council, Thompson told them the property damage caused by law enforcement can be devastating to people who are already struggling financially.

But what's worse, he says these search warrants can turn deadly.

"One instance I gave was when a 7-year-old female was in the home and a flash grenade was thrown into the home," Thompson said.

Thompson says some of the damage left behind from law enforcement is stunning.

"Some of the homes and exhibits I provided to the council, you would think it was the Gaza strip or Afghanistan," Thompson said. "This is happening right now in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and it needs to stop."

Council members Darryl Hurst and Cleve Dunn agree. Hurst says the City-Parish should use money from existing funds to repair homes.

"There should be an immediate pool that anybody in this case can go to, and I want to make sure I say that on public record. That is what these funds are for, and that is not an admission of guilt, it's helping someone with their home," Hurst said.

The council hopes to hear a report from the parish attorney's office during the next meeting.