Attempted murder suspect shot after lengthy standoff with Baton Rouge police

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken away in an ambulance after a lengthy standoff with police in a shopping center just off Florida Boulevard.

The situation first unfolded around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Forest and Florida Boulevards, sources said. Photos showed the parking lot roped off by police.

Sometime after 5 p.m., witnesses reported hearing gunfire and then saw what appeared to be the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Cameron Shorter by police, being loaded into an ambulance. Shorter allegedly stepped out of his car armed with a gun when the special response team shot him.

Police said Shorter was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shorter's original charges stem from a shooting that happened in March.

This is a developing story.