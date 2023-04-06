72°
Attempted murder suspect shot after lengthy standoff with Baton Rouge police

1 day 3 hours 18 seconds ago Wednesday, April 05 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken away in an ambulance after a lengthy standoff with police in a shopping center just off Florida Boulevard. 

The situation first unfolded around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Forest and Florida Boulevards, sources said. Photos showed the parking lot roped off by police. 

Sometime after 5 p.m., witnesses reported hearing gunfire and then saw what appeared to be the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Cameron Shorter by police, being loaded into an ambulance. Shorter allegedly stepped out of his car armed with a gun when the special response team shot him.

Police said Shorter was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shorter's original charges stem from a shooting that happened in March. 

This is a developing story. 

