Atlantic Basin turns quiet near peak, but hurricane season is far from over

The 2025 Atlantic Basin hurricane season has been quite a bit different than the last several. After a sluggish start, the basin produced a long-lived and powerful storm — Hurricane Erin — but since then, activity has dropped off sharply. In fact, the Atlantic has been quiet for nearly two weeks, right at the time of year that is normally the busiest. If no new storms form in the coming days, it would mark only the second time since 1950 that the Atlantic went from late August through Mid-September without a named storm.

Colorado State University’s TC-RAMS team – one of the major outfits that releases annual basin predictions – has shed some light on the sudden lull. First, the last several weeks have been marred by dry, stable air across the tropical Atlantic, which makes it harder for storms to build. Second, strong wind shear has continued over parts of the Atlantic, which tears developing systems apart. Third, conditions have been unfavorable over Africa, where the tropical waves that begin many storms originate.

Even with this quiet stretch, the season isn’t over. Computer models of the atmosphere suggest that conditions could become more favorable for storm development later in September as wind shear relaxes while ocean waters remain very warm. That could set the stage for more activity through October, especially in the Caribbean and western Atlantic.

Hurricane Season continues through the end of November. There have been plenty of impactful storms to the United States after the historic peak in September. Often, later-season storms develop closer to the country in the Gulf and Caribbean when water temperatures remain warmest, longest. Statistically, 53% of the energy generated in hurricane season occurs after September 10.

