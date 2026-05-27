Athletics call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to major league roster

SACRAMENTO — The Athletics are expected to call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to their major league roster, according to reports from ESPN.

Jump played at LSU in the 2024 season and posted a 6-2 record with a 3.47 ERA. He was the 73rd selection in the 2024 MLB Draft by the team then known as the Oakland Athletics.

The Athletics currently play home games in Sacramento with a planned move to Las Vegas in 2028. The club began referring to itself only as the Athletics last year.

Jump is considered one of the top left-handed pitching prospects in baseball. He has been clocked at 97 mph on his fastball with Triple-A Las Vegas and has 56 strikeouts in 38 innings.

ESPN ranked Jump, a Southern California native, No. 42 in its preseason rankings of MLB prospects.

The Athletics are 27-27 on the season and have one of the worst strikeout pitching staffs in baseball.

In his lone season at LSU, Jump struck out 101 batters in 83 innings of work and posted a 3.47 ERA. He held opposing batters to a .218 batting average.