87°
Latest Weather Blog
ATF, CrimeStoppers add to reward for information on Orleans Parish Jail escaped inmates
NEW ORLEANS - In addition to a reward from the FBI, the ATF and CrimeStoppers are offering rewards for tips regarding seven inmates who escaped from Orleans Parish Jail.
Initially, 10 inmates escaped, but three have since been captured. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said the jailbreak happened due to defective locks, a breached wall and that someone inside the jail could've helped the inmates escape.
The ATF is now offering $5,000 on top of the FBI's $5,000 reward and CrimeStoppers' $2,000 reward.
Their contact information is:
LSP Fusion Center: 225-925-4192
Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans: 504-822-1111
FBI - New Orleans: 1-800-CALL-FBI
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating deadly shooting early Friday morning
-
Early morning fire in Baton Rouge leaves one person dead
-
Two of eleven inmates from Orleans Parish Jail recaptured - Picture shared...
-
Friday is the last day to purchase a Dream Home giveaway ticket...
-
2une In Previews: Wesley United Methodist Church's 159th Founders Day
Sports Video
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships