Tuesday AM Forecast: Daily rain chances lasting through the weekend

Although no washouts are expected, rain chances return today, and last all the way through the weekend. Not everyone will see rain day to day, so do not cancel outdoor plans.

Today & Tonight: Don't forget jackets, and an umbrella for today! After a cool morning, an approaching disturbance in the atmosphere will bring more clouds, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs could top out near 80° before the thicker clouds arrive. We could also see some isolated light showers later on. This will affect some during the PM commute, so prepare for some slick spots, and to have to use the windshield wipers a few times. A few showers could last into the overnight hours, as lows reach near 60°. Unless you are a bit sensitive to the cold, most will not need jackets.





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Up Next: Wednesday is looking mostly cloudy, with isolated showers lingering across the area. As we head into the back half of the week, prepare for a shift toward stickier weather; daytime highs are climbing back into the 80s while overnight lows settle in the 60s. Thursday through the weekend, rain will look like your typical "pop-up" variety, meaning showers/storms won't be constant all-day. If you’re heading out to any of the local festivals or events, definitely bring an umbrella and keep an ear out for thunder, but there’s no reason to scrap your outdoor plans just yet.

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– Balin

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