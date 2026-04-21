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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:30a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy NB/SB at Maribel Dr; CLEARED
6:50a: Accident in Old South Baton Rouge on Hwy 30/Nicholson Dr at South Blvd; CLEARED
8:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on S Harrells Ferry Rd at Oneal Ln; CLEARED
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8:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Veterans Memorial Blvd at Harding Blvd
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