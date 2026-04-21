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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

4 hours 4 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, April 21 2026 Apr 21, 2026 April 21, 2026 4:40 AM April 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

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