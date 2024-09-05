77°
Latest Weather Blog
AT&T proposes 'strong final offer' to striking union
Phone service company AT&T released a statement Thursday morning saying it has made a "strong final offer" to the Communications Workers of America southeast union in a bid to end a three-week long strike.
In a letter sent to employees, AT&T promised employees "substantial annual wage increases," increased health benefits, retirement benefits, and more regulations on working hours for wire technicians.
"We ask employees in the Southeast to carefully consider this offer and urge CWA leadership to give them the chance to vote on it, so their voice can be heard," AT&T said.
Trending News
For more information on the proposed final offer, visit AT&T's website here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Indiana woman accused of indecent behavior with, solicitation of 12-year-old arrested in...
-
Suspect wanted after fire at Seventh Ward Elementary; temporary building considered total...
-
False River drawdown continues to help with the lake's health
-
New Roads appoints third police chief since January
-
Neighbors complain about activities involving youth group home in Glen Oaks
Sports Video
-
John Emery Jr. will not play sixth, final season as Tiger after...
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins