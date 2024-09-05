AT&T proposes 'strong final offer' to striking union

Phone service company AT&T released a statement Thursday morning saying it has made a "strong final offer" to the Communications Workers of America southeast union in a bid to end a three-week long strike.

In a letter sent to employees, AT&T promised employees "substantial annual wage increases," increased health benefits, retirement benefits, and more regulations on working hours for wire technicians.

"We ask employees in the Southeast to carefully consider this offer and urge CWA leadership to give them the chance to vote on it, so their voice can be heard," AT&T said.

For more information on the proposed final offer, visit AT&T's website here.