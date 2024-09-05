77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

AT&T proposes 'strong final offer' to striking union

32 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, September 05 2024 Sep 5, 2024 September 05, 2024 8:59 AM September 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

Phone service company AT&T released a statement Thursday morning saying it has made a "strong final offer" to the Communications Workers of America southeast union in a bid to end a three-week long strike

In a letter sent to employees, AT&T promised employees "substantial annual wage increases," increased health benefits, retirement benefits, and more regulations on working hours for wire technicians. 

"We ask employees in the Southeast to carefully consider this offer and urge CWA leadership to give them the chance to vote on it, so their voice can be heard," AT&T said. 

Trending News

For more information on the proposed final offer, visit AT&T's website here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days