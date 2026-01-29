At Rotary Club, US Attorney Kurt Wall says his office's top priority is combating violent crime

BATON ROUGE — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana Kurt Wall visited the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday and said that his primary focus during the early years of his tenure in the office is combating violent crime across the state.

The former East Baton Rouge Parish assistant district attorney was approved by the U.S. Senate in October.

Wall said that he wants federal cases worked as quickly as possible, saying the key is constant communication between departments and district attorneys.

"What I've done is I've appointed a liaison who is responsible for working with the DAS offices and keeping them informed of what's going on. You know, we're going to be a good partner going forward, because there are a lot of things that we can do to help," Wall told the Rotary audience.

Wall said that his office has increased indictments by 200% since he took office.