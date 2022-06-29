77°
At least one person hurt in shooting at restaurant along Millerville Road
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night at a restaurant along Millerville Road.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers went to the shooting at Freddy's Frozen Custard shortly before 10 p.m.
Officers said the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
This is a developing story.
