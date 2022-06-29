77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
At least one person hurt in shooting at restaurant along Millerville Road

Wednesday, June 29 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night at a restaurant along Millerville Road. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers went to the shooting at Freddy's Frozen Custard shortly before 10 p.m. 

Officers said the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 

This is a developing story. 

