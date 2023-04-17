64°
At least 5 people injured, including police officer, in Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. - A police officer and four others were injured in a shooting along the Biloxi beach Sunday afternoon, according to WLOX.
A WLOX reporter who was near the scene said 10 shots rang out from multiple spots nearby before people started running for safety. A video of a Biloxi police officer circulating on social media showed the man receiving treatment for a gunshot wound on his arm, which he reportedly received while he was searching for the alleged shooter.
The Biloxi Police Department told WLOX that "four, possibly five" other victims were reported outside of the police officer. All victims were said to be in stable condition, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
No arrests have been made.
