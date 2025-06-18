Latest Weather Blog
Assumption Parish Schools offering free meals to students through June 26
NAPOLEONVILLE — The Assumption Parish School System is distributing free meals to students through the Louisiana Department of Education's Seamless Summer Food Program.
All children in grades 3-12 can get free breakfast and lunch every Monday through Thursday until June 26. Students are not allowed to take meals off campus. Food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The school system asks that parents notify the district's nutrition office at least a day before that their child will be eating breakfast or lunch and at which school site.
Meals can be received at the following schools:
Assumption High School
- Grades 9-12
- Breakfast from 7:20 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
- Lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.
Napoleonville Middle School
- Grades 6-8
- Breakfast from 7:40 a.m. to 7:50 a.m.
- Lunch from 10:55 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.
Trending News
Napoleonville Primary School
- Grades 3-8
- Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.
- Lunch from 10:35 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family of man who allegedly hit BRPD officer offers apologies, asks for...
-
2une In Previews: Project 'E' - Etiquette
-
'Food Network' chef Anne Burrell dead at 55
-
Man arrested after fleeing from Baldwin Police in vehicle pursuit
-
Highway Safety Commission reminds drivers to take precautions in summer months