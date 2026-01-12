Assumption Parish deputies arrest man accused of leading high-speed chase on La. 308

PAINCOURTVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man who allegedly led them on a high-speed chase on La. 308 near Paincourtville.

According to APSO, deputies attempted to stop 27-year-old Marcus Boutain, Jr., of Thibodaux, for an alleged traffic violation near La. 70 and Daggs Street. Boutain allegedly sped off and turned south onto La. 308, where he drove more than 100 miles per hour.

APSO said deputies eventually caught up to Boutain and arrested him. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer, driving under a suspended driver's license and speeding more than 100 miles per hour in reduced speed zones.