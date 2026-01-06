77°
Assumption deputies: Pierre Part woman arrested after meth found during search warrant

2 hours 5 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, January 06 2026 Jan 6, 2026 January 06, 2026 2:55 PM January 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PIERRE PART - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after a search warrant yielded methamphetamine at her house, deputies said.

Tonya Jean Conner, 44, had her home searched on Monday afternoon, resulting in deputies finding methamphetamine, marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Conner was booked for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal window tint and temporary registration being expired or altered.

