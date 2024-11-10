73°
Ascension, Tangipahoa parishes closes waterways to recreational use until further notice

4 hours 18 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, November 10 2024 Nov 10, 2024 November 10, 2024 5:10 PM November 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Waterways in Ascension and Tangipahoa parishes are closed for recreational use due to incoming inclement weather and high water levels. 

This comes after Livingston took similar action Tuesday to prevent unnecessary waterway travel ahead of the inclement weather system Rafael. 

While Rafael isn't projected to contact Louisiana directly, its effects can be felt up into the northern Gulf and into Louisiana waterways from continued rains. 

