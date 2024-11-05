Waterways in Livingston Parish closed to recreational traffic due to incoming weather system

81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, November 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Several waterways are closed in Livingston Parish due to high winds and the incoming weather system, Rafael

The Office of the Parish President said the Amite River, from the weir south to Lake Maurepas, including tributaries off the river, and the Tickfaw River are closed to all recreational traffic. 

The closure takes effect at noon Tuesday and will continue until further notice. 

Officials said the closure is due to rising water levels and ongoing high winds caused by the incoming weather system in the Gulf of Mexico. 

