Ascension schools looking into whether Dutchtown teacher used racial slur in online post

DUTCHTOWN — The Ascension Parish School Board is looking into a complaint that one of its teachers used a derogatory term for Black people in a Facebook post, saying it does not tolerate actions that violate the district's values.

The teacher, who is not being named because she does not face criminal charges, appears to have commented on a social media post about the arrest of a person who escaped from the Orleans Parish jail last week. The brief post noted there was "Another ****** off the street."

The teacher said Friday she was aware Ascension Parish school officials were investigating but that she wouldn't discuss the matter publicly at this time. "I'm not going to say anything until all this is cleared up," she told WBRZ.

Ascension Parish schools spokeswoman Jackie Tisdell said in a brief statement Thursday night that district officials "hold all of our employees to the highest standards of professional conduct," both within the schools and the community.

"Dutchtown High School and the district are investigating reports that an employee may be responsible for inappropriate remarks on social media. This is being actively investigated and will be addressed accordingly,” Tisdell wrote.

Dutchtown High had 1,997 students in February, according to state Education Department data. Of those, 472 were Black, or about 24 percent.