Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish waterways reopened after closing for inclement weather
ACSENSION PARISH - Waterways in Ascension Parish have reopened for recreational traffic after being closed due to an inclement weather system in the Gulf.
Tangipahoa and Livingston Parish waterways are still closed as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.
