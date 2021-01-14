Ascension Parish to feature new Little League Baseball program for local youths

ASCENSION - A new Little League Baseball program will soon be available to young athletes in Ascension Parish.

According to a Thursday (Jan. 14) press release, a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement between Ascension Parish and Impact Sports of Gonzales will allow Impact Sports to manage and operate the Parish Youth Baseball program for children aged 3 to 18.

Parish President Clint Cointment addressed the new development in Ascension Parish's athletics programs, saying, “This Public/Private Partnership will bring our recreation program to the next level. And affiliating with ‘Little League’ gives our youth an additional opportunity for league play.”

AP Baseball has been chartered as a member of “Little League Baseball,” officials say.

Little League baseball has a long history, with the very first game taking place in 1939 in Williamsport PA. Now, over 6,500 communities around the world who play “Little League," and children in Ascension Parish can be among this talented group of athletes.

Details about the league, a calendar of events, and how to get the players registered for 2021 will be announced during a Thursday (Jan. 14) press conference, which is scheduled to take place at 12 noon, on the front steps of the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex, (615 E. Worthey St., Gonzales).