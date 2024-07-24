84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish Schools named best district in state for improving student test scores

1 hour 44 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, July 24 2024 Jul 24, 2024 July 24, 2024 10:30 AM July 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Less than a week after the grand opening of a new high school, Ascension Parish Schools was named the best school district in the state when it comes to test scores, the school system announced Wednesday.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Education, 53% of 2023-2024 students in grades 3-12 have "achieved mastery and advanced levels on state tests."

Ascension Parish Schools also received top marks in other key areas, including the second-highest increase statewide for students with disabilities and Black students, and the third-highest for economically disadvantaged students.

Trending News

"We will not be satisfied until all 24,000 students achieve at these high levels," Superintendent Edith Walker said. "Our goal is to ensure every student in Ascension Parish receives the support and opportunities they need to succeed."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days