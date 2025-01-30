Ascension Parish's first carbon capture injection test well will be considered at public hearing

DONALDSONVILLE - A public hearing is happening Thursday night regarding a company seeking a permit for the first carbon capture test injection well in Ascension Parish.

Houston-based Blue Sky Infrastructure is seeking a permit for their River Parish Sequestration Project in Louisiana, which will be used to construct a Class V test well near Donaldsonville. It would be located near La. 943 and McCall Bayou.

The project is funded by Blackstone, the company noted, as well as a $32.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The permit application states that the well may potentially be converted into a Class VI injection well for carbon dioxide storage.

The meeting is happening at the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Donaldsonville. It starts at 6 p.m.