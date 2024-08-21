Ascension Parish residents ready for answers about new sewage treatment plan

GEISMAR - Questions remain about where a new wastewater facility in Ascension Parish will be built after back and forth with the business behind the new facility's site. The council met with the community to hash out details.

In Ascension, residents thought a new wastewater treatment facility would be built close to the Mississippi River. Then plans changed, and the plant site was moved to the intersection of LA-30 and LA-73. That intersection though is home to the Stoney Point Estates, and residents weren’t happy.

Then last month plans changed again, and NWI says they won’t put it near the neighborhood.

Samantha Leach, a resident of Stoney Point says keeping the plant away from homes should have been the case from the start.

“Nobody wants to smell it from their front porch, and no one wants to lose the property value that they've put into their homes whether they've been here for two years or 30 years,” Leach said.

Travis Turner, an ascension councilman said he’s advocating for residents.

“We've already spoken to NWI, and they've already said they're not going to use that location anymore which was a good thing,” Turner said.

Tuesday night residents wanted the council to pass a resolution blocking future heavy industry facilities from building near homes, but the council insisted that was not in their power.

“If they find a piece of property that is zoned for that right now, then legally there is nothing we can do," Councilman Chase Melancon said.

Leach says she wants to make sure NWI follows through with their promise. That’s why she and other community members plan to form a community to stay in communication with the company.