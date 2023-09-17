Ascension Parish President declares state of emergency due to fires along Highway 42

PRAIRIEVILLE - Residents at the end of Terraceside Drive are being evacuated by first responders due to a fire in the area.

According to the Galvez Fire Department, Ascension Parish Fire Department, Prairieville Fire Department and the Department of Public Works are all out along Highway 42 in Prairieville fighting the fire.

Galvez firefighters said the fire along Highway 42 has consumed more than 150 acres and crews have been trying to contain and extinguish flames for more than a week.

Around 6:15 p.m., Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment declared a state of emergency for the area. Banquet Hall at Lamar Dixson has been opened for residents needing a place to go.

It is unclear how many homes are being evacuated and how the fire started.