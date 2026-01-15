Ascension Parish Planning Commission defers vote on proposed subdivision, neighborhood connection

GONZALES - The developer of Harvest Fields asked the Ascension Parish Planning Commission to defer a vote on connecting a proposed subdivision to a dead-end street in the Woodland Shire Community.

2 On Your Side and Brittany Weiss reported displeasure from residents on Cotton Field Avenue on Tuesday, and many voiced their displeasure at the meeting. People living there said they worried about added traffic, safety, flooding and lack of transparency.

"It's going to be a bunch of houses packed in like sardines. it's going to overwhelm the infrastructure," one resident said.

The Planning Commission will now vote on the subdivision on Feb. 11.