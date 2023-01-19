71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish middle school went into lockdown after reported off-campus shootout

1 hour 10 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, January 19 2023 Jan 19, 2023 January 19, 2023 11:38 AM January 19, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GEISMAR - A shootout in Ascension Parish prompted multiple schools to go into lockdown shortly before noon Thursday. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident started on Highway 74 near Highway 73, near Dutchtown Primary, Middle, and High Schools. The Ascension Parish School System later said the situation "quickly" moved toward Airline Highway, and that Prairieville Middle School went into lockdown.

The Dutchtown schools were not instructed to go into lockdown due to the involved suspects moving out of the schools' proximity. 

Deputies said two people were taken into custody after fleeing from law enforcement and that the scene was secure around 11:30 a.m.. No injuries were reported, and deputies are not looking for any further suspects.

The identities of the two people taken into custody were not made immediately clear.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days