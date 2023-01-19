Ascension Parish middle school went into lockdown after reported off-campus shootout

GEISMAR - A shootout in Ascension Parish prompted multiple schools to go into lockdown shortly before noon Thursday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident started on Highway 74 near Highway 73, near Dutchtown Primary, Middle, and High Schools. The Ascension Parish School System later said the situation "quickly" moved toward Airline Highway, and that Prairieville Middle School went into lockdown.

The Dutchtown schools were not instructed to go into lockdown due to the involved suspects moving out of the schools' proximity.

Deputies said two people were taken into custody after fleeing from law enforcement and that the scene was secure around 11:30 a.m.. No injuries were reported, and deputies are not looking for any further suspects.

The identities of the two people taken into custody were not made immediately clear.

This is a developing story.