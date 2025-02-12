Ascension Parish food truck court opening in summer, officials say

GONZALES — The construction of a new food truck court is near its completion.

The Ascension Parish Food Truck Court will be in Gonzales along East Worthey Road, close to the parish government complex.

On Feb. 11, city officials announced that they are putting on final touches and working on obtaining the necessary city ordinances.

The court is expected to be opened in the summer of 2025.