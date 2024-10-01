85°
Ascension Parish detectives seeking information on vehicle believed to be involved in hit-and-run
GONZALES - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking information on a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that took place September 14.
According to detectives, a red truck is suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run accident that took place along Highway 621 and Highway 44 in Gonzales at 9:30 p.m.
Anyone with information that could help identify the driver or locate the vehicle is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.
