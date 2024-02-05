Ascension Parish deputy arrested for bringing 'contraband' into parish jail

ASCENSION PARISH - A deputy with the parish sheriff's office was arrested for malfeasance in office after reportedly bringing contraband into the parish jail.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday that former deputy Andrew Wheeler was arrested after an investigation found he had brought contraband into the parish jail and that Wheeler reportedly admitted to the transactions.

Wheeler was terminated from his employment and booked for one count of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.