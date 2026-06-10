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Ascension Parish deputies ask public's help in identifying Dollar General theft suspect
ASCENSION PARISH — Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies have asked for the public's help identifying a man seen on video stealing from a Dollar General.
Store surveillance footage shared by the sheriff's office shows a man grabbing plastic bins full of merchandise and loading them into his car.
Deputies said he left the store in a black Hyundai Sonata with temp tag 22401032.
The sheriff's office asks anyone who recognizes the man to call 225-621-4636.
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