Ascension Parish deputies ask for help finding statue stolen from Houmas House

DARROW — A silver statue of Abraham Lincoln was stolen Saturday night from Houmas House and Gardens, according to the estate and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The 64-pound, solid silver statue of the 16th President of the United States was taken from the estate overnight, according to a social media post from Houmas House. The statue was extremely rare and sculpted by Gustav Borglum, known for his work on Mount Rushmore, according to Houmas House.

Ascension Parish deputies ask anyone with information about the statue's whereabouts to call them anonymously at 225-621-4636 or send a text to 847811.