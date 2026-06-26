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Ascension Parish community gathers for annual Stars and Stripes event

1 hour 39 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2026 Jun 25, 2026 June 25, 2026 10:29 PM June 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Dozens of people gathered in Ascension Parish to celebrate America's 250 anniversary at the fourth annual Stars and Stripes celebration.

The free event kicked off at the Conway neighborhood in Gonzales. Guests enjoyed live music, food, vendors and activities for the whole family.

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Organizers say they wanted to bring the community together while honoring the nation's legacy.

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