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Ascension Parish community gathers for annual Stars and Stripes event
GONZALES — Dozens of people gathered in Ascension Parish to celebrate America's 250 anniversary at the fourth annual Stars and Stripes celebration.
The free event kicked off at the Conway neighborhood in Gonzales. Guests enjoyed live music, food, vendors and activities for the whole family.
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Organizers say they wanted to bring the community together while honoring the nation's legacy.
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