58°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish announces Christmas tree recycling program at Lamar-Dixon
GONZALES—Ascension Parish officials announced Thursday that Christmas trees can be dropped off at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for recycling until Jan. 15.
Those looking to recycle trees can bring their bare trees to the expo center through the main gate on St. Landry Road. Once inside the center, follow signage to the unpaved parking area on the left side.
Anyone with inquiries about the program is asked to call 225-450-1506.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City...
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard