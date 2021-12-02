Ascension deputies cracking down on porch pirates ahead of Christmas

DONALDSONVILLE - This is the time of year that package thefts skyrocket, but there's a new push to stop that from happening in Ascension Parish.

"At this time, we're increasing patrols in our neighborhoods with our motor division, our bike division, and our uniform patrols," said Cpt. Rosevelt Hampton with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Since the pandemic began, more people are shopping online for purchases that will land outside of people's homes. The sheriff's office is trying to teach residents how to protect those purchases.

"Think about possibly having those packages delivered to your job or the post office, because that's what they're looking for. They want to see that someone has got several packages so they can prey on that and steal them," Hampton said.

With Christmas just weeks away, deputies want residents to stay on alert but say they'll also keep an eye out for them.