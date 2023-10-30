Ascension deputies arrest man for attempted murder after Sunday shooting in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man Monday wanted for attempted murder in a shooting that left someone hurt Sunday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Allen Sanders Jr.—who also goes by Allen "Bleed" McBride—is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.

The shooting happened on Sunday along Riverview Complex in Donaldsonville. Deputies did not provide further information about the shooting.