Ascension Catholic's twin connection helping Bulldogs to 4-2 start

DONALDSONVILLE - Bryce and Brooks Leonard have a special connection.

"Grew up together, did everything together, played every sport together, and I can rely on him at any time," Brooks said.

Not only are they twins, but they're a lethal quarterback and receiver combination — something that has been years in the making.

"It was just about every day in the backyard... One of my other brothers was also a quarterback in middle school, so he would play quarterback for my oldest brother, and then me and Brooks would play at quarterback and wide receiver," Bryce said.

The twins are the ultimate competitors.

"They hate losing. They hate to lose," head coach Chris Sanders said.

And sometimes, that competitive fire comes out on each other.

"Every day. Every day, whether we're stretching... Whether we're playing against a live defense. They are harder on each other than they are on themselves, actually," Sanders said.

Ultimately, that has pushed the twins into becoming one of the best duos in their district, and Ascension Catholic to a 4-2 start.

"I know he's gonna be there. I know I can trust him to catch the ball," Bryce said.

"I feel like every time he throws me the ball, I'm gonna score," Brooks said.

Football isn't even the twins' best sport, as the star for the Bulldogs' baseball team, as well, and plan on playing at the college level next year.