Ascension businesses expecting influx of visitors with championship weekend

GONZALES - Some businesses in Gonzales are expecting a busy weekend with LSU in the national championship.

"Probably by Sunday we will be sold out, " said Symetress Bates, the manager of the Hampton Inn Hotel in Gonzales.

The Hampton Inn is located off Interstate 10, where visitors will find a cluster of hotels with hundreds of rooms.

Bates says all of the hotels in that area will benefit from the booked out rooms in New Orleans this weekend and their properties being just a 45-minute drive from the Big Easy.

"This is New Orleans, but it's the Tigers and because It's the LSU Tigers, we are going to sell out," Bates said.

Merchants at the nearby Tanger Outlets are also expecting to be busy during the championship weekend.

"We are expected to be a stop on their journey," Jeanne St. Germain said.

St. Germain is the manager of the discount shopping center. She says the outlet usually does well when big events take place in New Orleans.

"We're excited about this one, "St. Germain said.

And the activity is expected to be extra busy at the strip mall.

"In fact, we just finished our holiday shopping season and this is going to be like another holiday," St. Germain added.